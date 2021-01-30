Polk County treasurer Maloney dies unexpectedly

Long-time Polk County Treasurer Mary Maloney has died unexpectedly.

Maloney, who graduated from Iowa State University in 1977 with a degree in economics, was a project manager at Younkers Department stores before she was appointed Polk County Treasurer in 1989. Maloney won her first full term in 1990 and was re-elected to her current term in 2018.

Maloney was a supporter of Joe Biden’s presidential campaigns in 1988, 2008 and 2020 and fellow Democrats are posting tributes online for her advice, insight and sense of humor.

The president of the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association tweeted that Maloney “exemplified good government” and “was always trying to improve the level of service.” County treasurers handle registration and renewals.

Maloney is survived by her husband Peter and four children.

(Polk County photo)