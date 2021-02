A Webster County man died in a weekend snowmobile accident.

Thirty-one-year-old Noah Ferguson of Lehigh died in the snowmobile crash early Sunday morning. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of the accident shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the accident occurred when Ferguson hit a utility pole near the Lehigh fire station. The crash remains under investigation.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)