Three cases of UK strain of COVID confirmed in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 strain that is commonly referred to as the “UK variant” because it was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Two of the three UK cases were detected in Johnson County in an adult (18 to 40) and a middle aged adult (41 to 60) and one in an adult individual in Bremer County.

Researchers believe that the strain can be spread more easily than the original strain — and current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against it. State and local public health officials are talking with those involved to try and understand their exposures and initiate the health monitoring process.

That will include notifying anyone who they came into close contact with. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance.