Federal tax filing start pushed back by December stimulus payment

One month of 2021 is already behind us, but there are still several days left before the tax filing season opens for 2020.

IRS spokesman, Christopher Miller, says February 12th is the first day you can file.

“If that seems a little late to some people — we have changed the date depending on what we need to do to our systems,” Miller explains. “The February 12th start date allows the IRS to do additional programming and testing of the IRS system.”

He says that additional programming is needed after the tax change that came on December 27th. that brought the second round of economic impact payments and other benefits. Miller says the changes ensure that eligible people will receive any remaining stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.

“If filing season were open without the correct programming in place — then there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers — and nobody wants that,” according to Miller. ” These changes ensure that eligible people will receive any remaining stimulus money as a recovery rebate credit when they file their 2020 tax return.”

Miller says the agency is still urging you to file electronically with direct deposit as soon as you have the information they need. He says you can get the tax returns completed now and the returns will be transmitted to the IRS when the filing season opens on February 12th.