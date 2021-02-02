State website shows 4,901 Iowans have died of Covid

The confirmed Covid death toll in Iowa is now above 4,900.

On Sunday, 250 deaths were added to the state website that has a variety of data about Covid. One of the Covid deaths recorded on Sunday occurred on October 15 and many happened in November and December, but were just included in the latest batch of data the Centers for Disease Control sent the state.

State officials say in some instances, it takes time for the National Center for Health Statistics to confirm a death is caused by or related to Covid.

On Friday night, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website was updated with more information about how and where to get Covid vaccines. The website also shows 60,000 Iowans have gotten both doses of the vaccine.