Atlantic man sentenced for role in fatal Missouri boat crash

A southwest Iowa man is sentenced for his role in a 2019 boat crash that killed a Missouri man.

Sixty-two-year-old Kelly Wise of Atlantic pleaded guilty to boating while intoxicated for the boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Wise was driving a boat when it slammed into another boat with 39-year-old Jason Russell of Eugene, Missouri aboard.

Russell was thrown from the boat he was in and did not resurface. His body was found the next day. Four others were injured.

A judge has ordered Wise to serve 30 days of jail time followed by two years of unsupervised probation.

(By Alisa Nelson, Missourinet)