Feenstra says Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic package bloated

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull is blasting the process by which President Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan may advance through congress.

“With a price tag this big you’d think the House Democrats would want this bill to go through the committee process where congress and the public can digest this information, but no,” Feenstra said. “They’re attempting to fast track this bill to make decisions with no committee, no bipartisanship, no oversight and no discussion.”

Democrats in the House and Senate may use a process to bypass attempts by Republican to block the package with a filibuster in the Senate. It means votes on the package could be held late this week, although Biden and 10 Republican senators met yesterday to review their alternative plan which would spend about a third as much as Biden’s. Feenstra called the Biden plan “bloated” and is signaling he’ll oppose it.

“American taxpayers, this is your money, not government’s,” Feenstra said, “and it’s being spent with no accountability and no transparency.”

Feenstra represents Iowa’s fourth congressional district, made his comments during his first floor speech on the House floor.