Congresswoman Axne quarantining after staffer tests COVID positive

Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is self quarantining after a member of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says she had been with the staff member on a weekend tour of the district. Axne says her COVID test came back negative, and she is not currently experiencing any symptoms.

A spokesperson says “strict COVID-19 protocols” were in place during the tour — and everyone who attended with the staff member is being contacted to inform them of the situation.

Axne, like other members of congress, has gotten both doses of the vaccine. However, those who are fully vaccinated can still be a carrier and Axne says that’s especially important since new variants have been identified in the U.S. so Axne took quarantined and got tested.

“The last thing I want to do is carry Covid to someone in my family or one of our constituents,” she says.

Axne plans to continue wearing face coverings and social distancing.

“As Dr. Fauci and experts across the country advise, even when you have the vaccine there are strains of it that you could still get,” she says, “and some of those strains, even though the vaccine should cover them, may produce some different variables that are easier to carry onto other folks.”

Axne says she is casting votes and attending House hearings virtually while quarantining.

(This post was updated at 2:18 p.m. with additional information)