Driver in storm-related accident in Grundy County dies

A death is now reported in one of the multi-vehicle crashes in Thursday’s snow storm.

The state highway patrol now says one of the semi drivers died in a chain reaction crash on Highway 20 in Grundy County, near Wellsburg. Eight semis and four passenger vehicles were involved in that accident during the blizzard.

The victim’s name wasn’t released. Three other people were hurt. Another pile-up near Newton on Interstate 80 involved about 40 vehicles, and two state troopers’ cruisers were among those that were demolished.