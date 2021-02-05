Women to be sentenced in june for role in outing snitches in drug case

A central Iowa woman has pleaded guilty for her role in what prosecutors describe as an effort to out “snitches” in a drug trafficking case.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 33-year-old Rachel Manna had an acquaintance who was a paralegal in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Manna asked that woman to find documents about a federal drug case. Prosecutors say the friend found information about at least two people who had cooperated in the investigation and took at least 30 pictures of the documents with her cell phone.

Manna got the photos, posted them on Facebook, and the information wound up on a Facebook page dedicated to outing snitches in the Des Moines area. Both women have now pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme.