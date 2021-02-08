Davenport man dies after car goes through ice on river

One Davenport man died and another is in critical condition after their car plunged through the ice and sank in the Mississippi River early Sunday.

Construction workers in Moline, Illinois, spotted tire tracks in the new snow and saw that barricades in a parking lot along the river were gone. On closer inspection, they saw a hole in the ice and found a man lying nearby.

The 21-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The car was under about eight feet of water and rescue teams were able to pull it out — and found the body of a 32-year-old man inside. The names of the two Davenport men were not released.

Moline police say alcohol was likely a factor in the accident.