Iowa falls to 15 and Drake drops out of AP Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been ousted from the nation’s top ten. The Hawkeyes are 15th in the latest AP Poll after Sundays 67-65 loss at Indiana. It was Iowa’s fourth loss in five games and the Hawkeyes have slipped to 7-5 in the Big Ten.

“The message is not to blame yourself or blame each other and stay together and stay positive,” said Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery. “We need to respect our opponents, respect the league and be better on Wednesday.”

Iowa hosts 25th ranked Rutgers Wednesday night. Drake was dropped from the poll after Sunday’s 74-57 loss at Valparaiso. It was the Bulldog’s first setback after an 18-0 start.

” We are a good basketball team. Conference play is tough and some nights you have a night like this,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries. ” What you can’t do is let it ruin the next one.”

The Bulldogs host Northern Iowa Wednesday night.