Winner of special election sworn in as 50th state senator

The 50th member of the Iowa Senate was sworn into office today.

Republican Adrian Dickey won a special election January 26 to represent Senate District 41, which includes the cities of Ottumwa, Fairfield and Bloomfield.

The state canvassing board certified the results this morning and Dickey took the oath of office on the Senate floor early this afternoon.

He replaces Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who was sworn in as a provisional member of the U.S. House of Representatives on January 3.

Republicans hold 32 of the 50 seats in the Iowa Senate.