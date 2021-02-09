Bill outlines civil remedies for victims of revenge porn

The Iowa House has unanimously passed a bill that would set up guidelines for lawsuits filed by people who accuse someone of so-called revenge porn.

“Essentially a person whose private, intimate images are disclosed by another without permission may bring a civil lawsuit against the person who disclosed the image,” said Representative Jarad Klein of Keota, the bill’s floor manager.

A lawsuit would have to be filed within four years of an unauthorized disclosure of intimate images. People targeted with revenge porn could sue the culprit for monetary damages. The estate of someone who’s died would be allowed to sue someone who posted sexually explicit content about the deceased.

The bill now goes to the Iowa Senate for consdieration.