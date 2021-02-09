Road improvement funding approved for businesses in Sioux Center, Pella

The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved funds for roadway improvements to help businesses in Sioux Center and Pella.

DOT spokesman Craig Markley says Sioux Center will receive around $390,000 to assist the New Tech company. “They’re a remanufacturing and sales company. So they take heavy equipment and they work with a lot of local manufactures to refurbish that equipment — so welding, replacement of parts,” Markley says.

He says the company is currently operating in Hull. “Unfortunately, they are landlocked where they are at and need a whole lot more space than the Hull location just can’t provide,” Markley says.

The other funding was approved to help improve a roadway for a company in Pella.

“This is for a company called Lely North America, and they design and manufacture automated systems for dairy farms. This project is just shy of $306,000,” Markley says.

He says the award of $244,000 helps keep the company in Iowa. “Lely has a big presence in Canada as well as other states, and they were looking at moving out of Iowa. Currently, they are co-located with Vermeer Corporation and that lease is not being renewed, so they needed to find a different place,” Markley says.

Markley says the company will retain six of its 53 jobs and create 15 new ones at a high wage. He says the wages are $30.36. Markley says the design is expected to be completed in April and the road construction in September of this year.

The Transportation Commission approved the funds at their meeting today.