Creston man convicted of murdering man found dead on rural road

A jury has found a southwest Iowa man guilty of murdering a Des Moines man who was found dead on a rural road last summer.

Jonathan Hoffman’s body was found by a delivery driver at an intersection near the small Madison County town of Macksburg. Hoffman, who was 39, was shot several times.

Court documents show a woman riding in a truck with Hoffman and 42-year-old Gerald Steven Parker of Creston told investigators Parker shot Hoffmann after the two men got into a fight about who should drive.

The jury convicted Parker of first degree murder, which carries a life prison sentence.