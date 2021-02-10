Northern Iowa football prepares for unique season

UNI football coach Mark Farley says the Panthers are in the final phase of preseason practice as they get ready for a spring season. An eight game regular season slate begins next Friday at home against South Dakota State.

“This is all unique having a media day in February,” said Panther coach Mark Farley. “The fun part of it is we are the only division playing. We are the only football you will see on television. If you want to watch football, this is it.”

UNI is ranked third in Athlon’s FCS preseason football poll. South Dakota State is ranked fifth.