Ryan woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s death

A 33-year-old woman has been charged for shooting her boyfriend to death early Sunday morning in an apartment in northeast Iowa.

The shooting happened in the town of Ryan, which has fewer than 400 residents. The woman told authorities her boyfriend was shot during an argument with a man she didn’t know.

Officers found the boyfriend’s body in the apartment’s kitchen and living room area. Investigators determined the shooting happened in the bedroom after finding a bullet casing and a gun with blood on the barrel — plus there were no tire tracks in the fresh snow outside to indicate someone else had been in the apartment.

Danielle Shanta Weiner of Ryan has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Devon Hierrazuela of Oak Lawn, Illinois.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)