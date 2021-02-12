Beware of scammers claiming to be Cupid

Valentine’s Day is this weekend and Iowans who are looking for love on an online dating platform need to be sure not to hand over their digits.

Credit card digits, to be precise. Better Business Bureau spokeswoman, Bao Vang, says scammers are ready to dupe users into believing they’ve found true love, but it may actually be a true crime.

“The way they’re doing that is creating backstories, full-fledged identities, and then they’re tricking you into falling for someone that doesn’t actually exist,” Vang says, “That term, you may be familiar with, is called ‘catfishing’.”

Vang says if your online love is sounding like love at first text, take it easy. Many scammers will ask for information about you that could be used to steal your identity, or will ask for money before you even met them, or maybe your credit card info so they can book a flight to see you. All of these should be red flags that someone’s after more than your heart.

Vang says, “Behind some dating profiles lurk scammers who are ready to dupe the users and ultimately leading to stealing someone’s identity or their hard-earned money.”

She says you should never send money or personally-identifying information to someone you’ve never met in person. Also, never give someone your credit card information to book a ticket to visit you.