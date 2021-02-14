Grassley, Ernst among GOP senators voting to acquit Trump

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are among the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit President Trump of inciting the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Both senators issued written statements Saturday night. Grassley said the acquittal “does not excuse Trump’s conduct on and around January 6,” but Grassley said the House managers “did not prove Trump committed incitement to insurrection.”

Ernst said congress should “not be in the business of using impeachment as a political tool to enact partisan revenge.” In addition, both Ernst and Grassley said the Senate did not have the authority to try a private citizen like Trump.

Grassley’s full statement is here. Ernst’s full statement is here.