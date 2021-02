An autopsy is scheduled for today in Iowa City’s first homicide in nearly a year.

Police were called to Iowa City’s Longfellow neighborhood about 8 o’clock on Friday night to investigate a report of shots fired. Officers say a witness claims three men had entered an apartment on South Governor Street, shot the victim, then fled.

No information about the victim is being released. Police are asking for any other witnesses to come forward, adding, it does not appear there’s a public threat.