Iowa’s Wieskamp is B1G Player of the Week

Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office.

Wieskamp (6-foot-6, 212 pounds) averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in Iowa’s pair of double-digit wins last week over No. 25 Rutgers (79-66) and Michigan State (88-58). The native of Muscatine, Iowa, shot a combined 59 percent from the field (16-of-27), including a blistering 71 percent from 3-point range (10-of-14).

In Iowa’s 13-point triumph over the Scarlet Knights, Wieskamp posted his third double-double of the season and seventh of his career. He led all scorers with 26 points and controlled 10 defensive rebounds. Wieskamp made 64 percent of his total field goal attempts (9-of-14), including 5-of-7 from 3-point territory.

As a result of Wieskamp’s totals from last week, he is the first junior in program history to amass more than 1,100 points, 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers, 100 assists, and 75 steals.