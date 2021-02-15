One person dead after shooting in Marshalltown

A shooting in the early morning hours has left one person dead in Marshalltown.

Marshalltown police were called to the Casey’s on North 3rd Avenue just after 3 this morning where they found the individual with a gunshot wound. That person, who has not been identified, has died.

Police are looking for an adult male leaving the area with a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The man is described as short in stature, with an accent, possibly Latino.

The DCI is assisting Marshalltown police in the investigation.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown/photo courtesy of the DCI)