Questions remain about COVID recovery and vaccinations

There are still a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine — including whether someone who has had it and recovered needs to get vaccinated.

Siouxland District Health’s Tyler Brock answers the question this way. “It’s not a bad idea to wait. We don’t require waiting and we don’t say ‘you must wait,” Brock says. “It’s not a bad idea to wait, because if you’ve had COVID, you’ve got some immunity for at least three months, maybe six months, and most people believe it’s probably even a little bit longer than that.”

He says it won’t hurt anything if you do get vaccinated soon after recovering.

“If it is easier for you to get it now, that’s fine. There’s nothing that says you can’t. But a person who has had COVID doesn’t necessarily need it right this minute,” Brock says.

Information on the state website shows more than 300,000 Iowans have recovered from COVID.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)