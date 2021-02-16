A fifth person from Armstrong city government faces misconduct charge

A fifth person associated with the City of Armstrong has been arrested in connection with a long-term investigation of alleged misconduct.

Former City Clerk Mary “Kate” Staton was charged Monday with one count each of 3rd degree theft and tampering with records stemming from a multi-year investigation by the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Criminal Investigation after discrepancies were allegedly found during a routine annual audit of city records.

She turned herself in at the Emmet County Courthouse on Tuesday just days after Police Chief Craig Merrill was taken into custody in Minnesota.

Mayor Greg Buum, City Clerk Tracie Lang and former City Clerk Connie Thackery was all arrested on Friday.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)