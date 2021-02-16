Arrest made in killing of Marshalltown convenience store employee

The Iowa DCI has identified the victim in a shooting in Marshalltown and made an arrest in his death.

The DCI says 48-year-old Michael Ray West was an employee of the Casey’s Convenience store where he was found dead around 3 a.m. Sunday. West was working at the time he was shot.

Marshalltown police arrested 20-year-old Rocky Dean Trujillo of Marshalltown after serving a search warrant.

Police say Trujillo is charged with first-degree murder, two counts first-degree robbery, along with going armed with intent, assault with intent to inflict serious injury and trafficking in stolen weapons.