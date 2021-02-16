Dubuque woman given 30 years in prison on child porn charges

An eastern Iowa woman will spend 30 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gina Christa Urbain of Dubuque pleaded guilty in August to sexually exploiting children and possessing child pornography. Urbain admitted that she creating sexually explicit material involving a seven-year-old girl and five-year-old boy.

Urbain also admitted possessing pictures of child pornography. Urbain’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.