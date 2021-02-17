Names released in fatal stabbing at Eagle Grove Prestage Plant

The victim of a fatal stabbing at the Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove Tuesday has been identified as 50-year-old Wayne Smith of Fort Dodge.

Deputies found Smith stabbed to death inside the lockerroom of the pork processing plant. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Lukouxs Brown of Fort Dodge and charged him with first-degree murder in Smith’s death.

Investigators say the two men knew each other — but they are still trying to determine the exact nature of their relationship. Brown is being held in the Wright County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for today.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)