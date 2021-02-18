State wrestling opens with limited attendance

The state high school wrestling tournament has a much different look in Des Moines. Normally, around 75 thousand fans pack Wells Fargo Arena for the three days of competition. This week attendance is limited to around four thousand per session. That is about 30 percent of capacity. Fans are required to sit in assigned seats and wear masks.

“We really hope fans can have a safe experience and follow the policies that are put in place,” said Chris Cuellar of the Iowa High School Athletic Association. “That is easier said than done but this is the biggest type of venue with the most personnel on hand to try and make it happen.”

Thursday’s action includes first round competition in all three classes. Nashua-Plainfield 113-pounder Garret Rinken advanced by recording a fall over Landon Hanson of West Monona. Rinken says the atmosphere in the arena was still good, even with limited attendance.

“It doesn’t really change anything for me because I still have to take care of things on the mat,” said Rinken. “As long as my family gets in that is fine with me.”