Davenport officer and robbery suspect injured in gunfire exchange

A police officer in eastern Iowa and a fleeing suspect were hurt in an exchange of gunfire last night.

Davenport police say the victim of an armed robbery around midday gave police a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Hours later, police spotted him and the suspect sped away. During the chase, the fleeing vehicle rammed a squad car, then got stuck in a snowbank.

Police say the suspect and an officer traded shots and both were injured. The officer was treated and released while the suspect remains hospitalized. No names were released.