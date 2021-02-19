Deere reports big first quarter earnings

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is reporting spectacular first-quarter earnings.

Quad Cities-based Deere and Company says net income for the quarter more than doubled from a year ago to more than $1.2 billion, including a 23% gain in net sales.

Deere officials credit the “successful execution of a new operating strategy.” In a news release, chairman and CEO John May says the results were aided by improving conditions in the farm and construction sectors.

The full-year earnings for fiscal 2021 were also increased to a range of 4.6 to $5 billion.