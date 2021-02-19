Drake’s DeVries named to Naismith watch list

Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries has been named to the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year watch list, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Friday, February 19.

DeVries is one of 15 coaches on the watch list.

In his third year with at the helm of the Bulldogs, DeVries has led the team to a 21-2 record for its third-straight 20-win season, a feat that had only previously been accomplished once in school history. The Bulldogs rolled off a school-record 18-straight wins to open the season and earned a spot in the Associated Press Top-25.

The Bulldogs’ 21 wins this season are the fifth-most in program history and DeVries has now guided the Bulldogs to three of the eight 20-win season in program history while winning 65 games in less than three full seasons.

DeVries and the Bulldogs begin the final week of league play starting with the upcoming home series against Evansville before closing the regular season at Bradley.