Wapello County homeowner shoots and kills intruder

An encounter between a man breaking into a southeast Iowa house and the homeowner turned deadly Thursday night.

Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips says his office received a 911 call around 9:20 p.m. The caller explained that another man tried to gain entry into his house located in rural Wapello County.

Preliminary findings revealed a man tried to forcibly enter the residence and was shot by the homeowner. The male subject was airlifted to Iowa City but died from his injuries.

The dead man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family. Phillps says the investigation is ongoing.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)