Cresco man admits to stalking woman in Minnesota

An eastern Iowa man has admitted to using Facebook and the mail to stalk a woman in Minnesota.

Fifty-seven-year-old Michael Shawn McGuire, of Cresco pleaded guilty to four counts of cyberstalking. During his plea hearing, McGuire admitted that he used Facebook and the mail to harass and intimidate a woman in Minnesota, and caused substantial emotional distress to that person.

McGuire put up numerous yard signs where the victim lived that were sexually explicit and contained her name, telephone number, address, and email address. During this same time period, various friends, family members, and associates of the victim received sexually explicit mailings with semi-nude photos of her — and semi-nude photos were sent to some of the victim’s contacts through Facebook and various fake dating profiles associated with the victim were created.

McGuire is awaiting a sentencing date.