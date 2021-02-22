Drake’s Roman Penn lost for the season

Drake junior point guard Roman Penn suffered a season-ending injury to his left foot in Sunday’s win over Evansville at the Knapp Center.

Penn left the contest with 17 minutes left in the second half and did not return. After evaluation by the team’s medical staff Monday morning, it was determined the injury would require season-ending surgery.

Penn had started all 24 games for the 22-2 Drake men’s basketball team and was averaging 11.2 points and 5.5 assists per game to lead the Missouri Valley Conference in assists.

The Bulldogs were already without leading scorer and standout forward Tank Hemphill, who is recovering from surgery on a broken foot.