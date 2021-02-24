Keep Iowa Beautiful taking applications for annual clean up event

With the weather warming up it’s time to start thinking about spring cleaning.

Keep Iowa Beautiful executive director Kevin Techau says the organization is signing up groups for the annual “Pick-Up Iowa” in late March.

“For over 20 years Keep America Beautiful has done the Great America Pick-Up. We participated in Pick-Up Iowa, where we try to reach out to all corners of Iowa for trash and litter pickup in the spring,” Techau says.

He says Keep Iowa Beautiful will help coordinate the volunteers for the project.

“We offer free supplies, trash bags, grabbers. We also expect to have some safety vests and gloves available. And hopefully, some masks as well to do this safely during this COIVD time,” according to Techau.

“It could be an individual who wants to get a group together and clean up their own neighborhood. Or it could be a 4-H group, or we have a lot of city groups, friends of parks groups. Any individual who wants to put a group together and participate, we more than welcome them,” Techau says.” It’s a great opportunity to keep Iowa beautiful.”

He says there is always plenty to do when spring comes. “When the snow melts there, unfortunately, a lot of trash and litter that needs to be picked up each spring,” he says. “We’re doing better than we used, but there is still some work to be done, and this is a good time to give us a good clean slate as we get into better days of weather.”

Pick-Up Iowa will be held from March 26th to June 30th. To participate you must register your group/organization before March 12th.

Your groups can sign up here: Pick Up Iowa Sign Up.