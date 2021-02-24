Key stretch begins for #9 Iowa

A key stretch begins for the ninth ranked Iowa Hawkeyes as they visit third ranked Michigan Thursday night. They will conclude the week on Sunday with a visit to fourth ranked Ohio State. Senior guard Jordan Bohannon calls it an opportunity for the Hawkeyes to improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

“From my perspective it is going to be a lock for us to be a one seed if we win both of these games,” said Bohannon. “That is the kind of opportunity we have ahead of us.”

Improved defense has been a big factor in Iowa’s current four game win streak. Junior guard Joe Wieskamp says it will be a key against Michigan.

“They have so many threats who can score the ball and guys that can drive the lane and pass,” said Wieskamp. “They are really a complete team and it is going to take a full 40 minutes for us to get the job done.”

Despite a COVID pause the Wolverines are running away with the Big Ten regular season title. They are 11-1 in the league race and 16-1 overall.