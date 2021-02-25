Congresswoman Axne says governor needs to create centralized vaccine system

Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat, is calling on Republican Governor Kim Reynolds to put in place a centralized coronavirus vaccine system.

Axne says the process has been troubling for many of her constituents in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. “The governor needs to step up and get a process in place. We need mass vaccination sites. We need to be able to call a hotline number and then get sorted out to the appropriate locations and be put in queue then for your vaccination so that you know you’re on a waiting list,” Axne says.

Governor Reynolds announced last week that the state had scrapped plans with Microsoft for a centralized vaccine registration system. Reynolds said they quickly determined that centralized couldn’t be done without disruptions.

Axne says she plans to vote for the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden. She says it’s time to raise the minimum wage.

“I know 15 dollars overnight wouldn’t work in certain parts of our state though. And I do want to make sure that we phase an increase in over a period of time so we don’t hurt those small businesses and some of those industries,” Axne says. “I would look to some tax credits for those businesses if we can make that happen.”

Iowa’s three Republican members of the House do not support the $15-an-hour minimum wage proposal. Fourth District Representative. Randy Feenstra says it would cause main street businesses to shut down.

(By Clay Masters, Iowa Public Radio)