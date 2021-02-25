Former Iowan sentenced to prison on porn charges

A former Muscatine man will serve 15 years in federal prison on child porn charges.

Forty-two-year-old Patrick Vincent Maddox was sentenced for the production, receipt, and distribution of child pornography. Maddox had moved to Alabama in 2017 and left seven electronic storage devices at the place where he lived in Muscatine.

A review of the devices found six photos and a video of child porn that Maddox has produced. The video was created after his cellphone was hidden in a bathroom used by a minor.