Temperatures going down leads to utility bills going up

We’re expecting a weekend warmup, but this month’s long-lasting bitter cold will mean very expensive utility costs for most Iowans.

Homeowners should be prepared for larger-than-usual March bills after the snowy February that saw a big boost in natural gas usage. Lynn Porter, spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy, says it may be difficult for some Iowans to make ends meet.

Porter says, “The impact to our customers is under review as actual usage and billing timing have to be confirmed and measured to provide an accurate impact to our customers’ bills.”

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based utility is offering two ways customers may be able to lessen the impact of the expensive winter heating season. “We do have a budget billing program and that’s calculated using their average use over the past year,” Porter says. “Or, we do have a program called Black Hills Cares which is funded partly by employees and customers and then Black Hills matches that dollar for dollar.”

That money is funneled into Iowa community action agencies and distributed to people who qualify for LI-HEAP, the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)