Iowa’s capitol city records its first homicide of the new year

Des Moines police are now releasing the name of the man who was shot to death over the weekend in the capitol city’s first homicide of 2021.

Officers police were called to a residential neighborhood near Drake University late Friday night to investigate a report of shots fired.

First responders found 52-year-old Darrell Merriwether of Clive suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police say they’re interviewing witnesses, examining evidence and following leads, but as yet, no arrests are made.