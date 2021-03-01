Man found guilty of shooting ex-girlfriend to death in Winterset

A Madison County jury has found a 27-year-old man guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend as his two young children slept in the next room.

Twenty-three-year-old Rosanna Otto was found shot to death in her Winterset home in late May of 2019. Jerome Moyer III of Norwalk, who goes by the name Jerry, was arrested the next day during a traffic stop in Dubuque County.

In 2014, Moyer had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse for an attack on Otto. The next year, he broke into another ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened her with a knife. Moyer was sentenced to 15 years in prison for that attack, but the sentence was suspended in 2015.

Moyer was found guilty of first degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.