Man sent to federal prison after pot arrest at Waterloo motel

A man who’d been convicted three times on drug dealing charges in Black Hawk County has been sentenced to federal prison after he was caught with packaged baggies of pot at a Motel 6 in Waterloo.

Thirty-year-old Devonner Coleman of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. Coleman admitted in his plea agreement that he had a sawed-off rifle and about 118 grams of packaged marijuana.

Coleman was turned in by a woman at the hotel who testified Coleman pointed the gun at her and said he did not mess with snitches. Coleman was yelling at the woman as she called 911.