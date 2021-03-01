New look and new format at girls’ state basketball

The girls’ state basketball tournament is underway at Wells Fargo Arena with an altered schedule and seating plan. Last year’s tournament was the final major sporting event in Iowa not to include COVID-19 restrictions.

“And then the next week at the boys’ state tournament the championships only allowed 100 fans,” said Jean Berger, executive director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Berger says seating at this week’s tournament will be in pods and the games will be spaced two hours apart to help limit traffic inside the arena. Fans are also required to wear masks.

“So everything is reserved instead of our usual general admission,” added Berger. “And then we clear the arena so the next game will have those same seats available.”

The tournament runs through Saturday night.