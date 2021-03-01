Suspect in Scranton bank robbery is now jailed

A Fort Dodge man is now charged with last week’s bank robbery in Scranton.

According to a release from Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams, 27-year-old Zachary Michael Anderson Wailes was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft.

Anderson Wailes is alleged to have entered the People’s Bank in Scranton at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday wearing a face mask and sunglasses with a sweatshirt hood pulled over his head.

Still photos from the bank’s security video were distributed and the public’s assistance was requested in helping to identify the suspect.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation; Gaming Enforcement; the Carroll, Calhoun and Boone County Sheriff’s Offices; and the Lake City, Boone and Ames Police Departments assisted in locating and arresting Anderson Wailes.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

By Chantelle Grove, KCIM, Carroll