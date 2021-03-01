Youngstown State takes action against assistant football coach

Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley agrees with the action Youngstown State took against an assistant coach. Director of Player Personnel Tim Johnson will not be allowed on the sidelines for the remainder of the season after video showed him lowering his shoulder into UNI receiver Quan Hampton as he ran out of bounds. The Panthers won the game 21-0.

“We just have to take care of the players and take care of the safety of the players,” said Farley. ” I think through the consequences of this Youngstown has done that.”

Video of the incident went viral Saturday afternoon. Johnson issued an apology for his actions. He is in his first season on the Penguin staff.

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday. As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions.”

The Panthers are 1-1 and climbed to third in the STATS FCS top 25. They will host 15th ranked Illinois State Saturday afternoon.