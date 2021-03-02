Jesup woman arrested, charged with stealing $100,000 of state funds

A northeast Iowa woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of state money has turned herself into authorities after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicole Foelske of rural Jesup is charged with first-degree theft, felonious misconduct in office and ongoing criminal conduct. A State Auditor’s investigation alleged misappropriation of money during Foelske’s employment with the Iowa Department of Juvenile Services. A report released by State Auditor Rob Sand today claims that Foelske purchased unauthorized food, beverages and gift cards totaling $107,745.46 between July 1, 2018 and October 31, 2019. Foelske allegedly bought 438 gift cards totaling nearly $87,000, of which she allegedly deposited more than $84,000 into her personal bank account.

According to the report, Foelske also made unauthorized purchases from Amazon and had the products delivered to her home.

The investigation looked at the Juvenile Services’ finances during the calendar years of 2016 through 2019. The state probe was connected to an earlier investigation completed by the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office and local sheriff’s officials.

(Reporting by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)