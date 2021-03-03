Iowa State looks to avoid winless Big-12 season

Close won’t be good enough for Iowa State. The Cyclones need to win one of their final two games to avoid their first winless conference season since the 1937 team went 0-10 in the Big Eight.

They visit 18th ranked Texas Tech on Thursday night and finish with a game at Kansas State on Saturday.

“You can talk about being close and getting better but the bottom line is this program is expected to be in the NCAA Tournament and is expected to go to Kansas City next week and make a great run,” said Cyclone coach Steve Prohm. “No question the losing is unacceptable. I understand that more than anybody.”

The Cyclones are 0-16 in the Big 12 but junior forward George Conditt says with its past success the program has a lot of pride and the players have not given up.

“We’ve got to get one,” said Conditt. “I don’t want our seniors to leave without getting a conference win.”