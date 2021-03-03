State website aims to make it easier to apply for remote/work from home jobs

As the pandemic is forcing many tens of thousands of Iowans to work from home, the state’s official jobs website is offering some new options.

Iowa Workforce Development is adding a Remote/Work From Home jobs display to its website in an effort to help job seekers who are specifically looking for that type of opportunity.

Workforce director Beth Townsend says the new tab should make it easier for Iowans to identify and apply for those jobs, noting, there are more than 76,000 overall jobs available statewide on the site.

Townsend is also encouraging the state’s employers to post their remote and work from home opportunities on IowaWORKS.gov.