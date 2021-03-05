Alleged sex offender from California arrested in Iowa by U.S. Marshals

An accused sex offender from California was arrested Thursday in Hampton by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Eighty-five-year-old Nhin Tat Ho was wanted by the San Gabriel Police Department in Los Angeles County, California, on felony charges of child molestation.

He is named in a 17-count complaint filed April 25th, 2019, charging him for child molestation against multiple victims dating back to 1987.

Yesterday morning, members of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force observed Ho exiting a residence in Hampton and took him into custody without incident.

Ho was transported to the Linn County Jail and awaits extradition back to California.

By Brian Fancher, KLMJ, Hampton